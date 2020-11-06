In Game 1 of the Braves' wild-card series vs. the Reds, Freddie Freeman gave Atlanta the win with a walk-off single in the 13th inning. (0:26)

Four Atlanta Braves players highlighted this year's Silver Slugger Awards, which were unveiled Thursday by Major League Baseball in honor of the best offensive players at every position in each league.

Winning from the Braves were Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, who each won the award for the second time, and first-time winner Travis d'Arnaud.

The Chicago White Sox led the American League with three Silver Sluggers: shortstop Tim Anderson, left fielder Eloy Jimenez and first baseman Jose Abreu, who won the award for the third time after batting .317 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

It was the first honor for both Anderson and Jimenez.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout received his eighth Silver Slugger Award after batting .281 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

2020 Silver Slugger Winners Pos. AL NL C Salvador Perez, Royals Travis d'Arnaud, Braves 1B Jose Abreu, White Sox Freddie Freeman, Braves 2B DJ LeMahieu, Yankees Donovan Solano, Giants SS Tim Anderson, White Sox Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres 3B Jose Ramírez, Indians Manny Machado, Padres OF Mike Trout, Angels Juan Soto, Nationals OF Eloy Jimenez, White Sox Mookie Betts, Dodgers OF Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves DH Nelson Cruz, Twins Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez rounded out the American League winners.

World Series champion and Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Giants second baseman Donovan Solano and Padres teammates Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado completed the National League list.

Selections are based on a combination of offensive stats, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, in addition to the managers' and coaches' views of a player's overall offensive value.