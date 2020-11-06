Jeff Passan reports that MLB owners have voted to approve Steve Cohen as the new owner of the New York Mets and discusses Cohen's decision to rehire former general manager Sandy Alderson. (1:48)

What's next for the Mets after Steve Cohen's purchase? (1:48)

The sale of the New York Mets to new owner Steve Cohen has closed and is official, Cohen announced Friday.

"This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise," Cohen said in a statement. "I want to thank everybody who helped make this happen. The 2021 season is right around the corner and we've got a lot of work to do, so I'm excited to get started."

Last week, MLB owners approved the purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen's. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

The Mets' ownership group had been headed by Fred Wilpon, his brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon's son Jeff, the team's chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team after the sale.

Cohen, 64, is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.