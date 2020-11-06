The sale of the New York Mets to new owner Steve Cohen has closed and is official, Cohen announced Friday.
"This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise," Cohen said in a statement. "I want to thank everybody who helped make this happen. The 2021 season is right around the corner and we've got a lot of work to do, so I'm excited to get started."
Last week, MLB owners approved the purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen's. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
The Mets' ownership group had been headed by Fred Wilpon, his brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon's son Jeff, the team's chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families will retain 5% of the team after the sale.
Cohen, 64, is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.