Miami's Don Mattingly was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003, despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused the season and ravaged the roster.

The Marlins' 31-29 record marked Mattingly's first winning season in his fifth year with the club. The former first baseman and AL MVP had a winning record in each of his five seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mattingly, the first Manager of the Year for the Marlins since Joe Girardi in 2006, was the AL MVP with the New York Yankees in 1985. He is the fifth person to win both MVP and Manager of the Year.

"They're just different. The first one feels personal, and this one feels more like a team thing," Mattingly said, "and that's why I'm proud of it because we've struggled for a couple years, and for us to move forward is important, and I think this is a sign that we're heading in that direction.''

The San Diego Padres' Jayce Tingler finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, followed by David Ross of the Chicago Cubs.

Tingler and Ross led their teams to the playoffs in their first seasons as big league managers.

After losing 105 games a year ago, Miami's 2020 season was nearly derailed by a coronavirus outbreak during the first weekend of play. The team had to make 174 roster moves throughout the 60-game season -- which included using 61 players overall, more than in any other season in team history -- but managed the franchise's first winning record since 2009.

The steady hand of Mattingly, 59, played a big role in the turnaround, which continued in the playoffs. Miami eliminated the NL Central champion Cubs in the first round before the team was swept by the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series.

NL Manager of the Year voting Votes had five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place. Manager 1st 2nd 3rd Total Don Mattingly, Marlins 20 8 -- 124 Jayce Tingler, Padres 6 13 2 71 David Ross, Cubs 1 2 14 25 Brian Snitker, Braves 1 2 5 16 Dave Roberts, Dodgers 1 2 2 13 Mike Shildt, Cardinals -- 3 1 10 Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 -- 1 6 Gabe Kapler, Giants -- -- 3 3 David Bell, Reds -- -- 2 2

After he was named a finalist for the award last week, Mattingly paid tribute to Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and the rest of the team's ownership group.

"I think it starts at the top with ownership, working its way down through Derek and right down through our staff and development, analytics,'' Mattingly said. "I think we all, Derek put us all on the same page, where we have a goal in mind, and we knew that it was going to be a little rough. We didn't want to talk about it for a couple years, but we believed in where we wanted to go.''

