Steve Cohen says he didn't buy the New York Mets to be mediocre and that he would consider it a disappointment if they didn't win the World Series in the next three to five years. (0:31)

Right-hander Marcus Stroman has accepted the New York Mets' one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer.

The Mets made the offer to the free agent Nov. 1. Stroman confirmed on Twitter he had taken it, saying, "Beyond excited to be back in Queens in 2021!"

Stroman also said on Twitter that he was excited to play for new Mets owner Steve Cohen.

After watching the presser, I'm beyond excited to play for you sir. I could feel the excitement and passion you're going to bring daily. Let's go be great! @StevenACohen2 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 11, 2020

Players have until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to accept qualifying offers. Besides Stroman, Trevor Bauer, Kevin Gausman, George Springer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto also received offers. Bauer's agent indicated he won't take the offer, and a report says LeMahieu also will turn it down.

Stroman entered free agency without throwing a pitch during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. After recovering from a torn muscle in his left calf, which he suffered just two days before the season opener, the right-hander decided in August to opt out of the remainder of the season following discussions with his family about the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Stroman, 29, said the decision was made solely "for the best interests of my family," adding that his grandmother and uncle have compromised immune systems and are around his mother on a regular basis.

His decision to opt out came after a second simulated game in which he threw 85 pitches, with the intention of returning to the Mets' rotation the following week. He was then placed on the restricted list.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman, who grew up about 50 miles from Citi Field, was 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts for the Mets after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. He made the All-Star team for the Blue Jays, going 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 21 starts prior to the trade.

The ground ball, bulk-inning pitcher has twice thrown more than 200 innings in a season. Overall, he is 51-47 with a 3.76 ERA in 146 games, including 140 starts, over six major league seasons. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic and won a Gold Glove with Toronto later that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.