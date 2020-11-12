Check out Trevor Bauer's best highlights as he takes home the NL Cy Young Award in 2020. (2:05)

The Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer has won the NL Cy Young Award, giving Cincinnati its first winner of the award.

Bauer topped fellow finalists Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in the voting announced by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Wednesday.

DeGrom was looking to become the third pitcher in MLB history to win the award in three consecutive seasons.

The Reds had never had a Cy Young winner, making them one of four active MLB teams without a Cy Young winner and the only team founded prior to 1961 without one.

Bauer ended that drought.

He went 5-4 with a league-leading 1.73 ERA, a 100-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 innings and an opponents' batting average of .159. Late in the season, with the Reds fighting for a playoff spot, he beat the Brewers on short rest, allowing one run with 12 K's in eight innings.

NL Cy Young Award voting Votes had seven points for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two votes for fourth place and one point for fifth place. Pitcher 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Trevor Bauer, Reds 27 3 - - - 201 Yu Darvish, Cubs 3 24 2 - - 123 Jacob deGrom, Mets - 3 23 4 - 89 Dinelson Lamet, Padres - - 5 20 2 57 Max Fried, Braves - - - 4 7 15 Corbin Burnes, Brewers - - - 1 10 12 Aaron Nola, Phillies - - - 1 1 3 Devin Williams, Brewers - - - - 3 3 Kyle Hendricks, Cubs - - - - 2 2 Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks - - - - 2 2 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers - - - - 2 2 Zack Wheeler, Phillies - - - - 1 1

This is the first Cy Young for Bauer, who tied for sixth in the AL voting in 2018, after he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA for the Indians. He was traded to Cincinnati at last year's deadline as part of a three-team deal that moved Yasiel Puig to Cleveland.

Bauer struggled after he was acquired by the Reds, going 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts. He returned to form when this season started in July. He allowed just two runs and eight hits in 26 1/3 innings over his first four starts. He also closed out the season with a flourish, recording a 1.29 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 35 innings over five September starts.

Bauer pitched Game 1 of the playoffs at Atlanta and struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings. But the Reds lost 1-0 in 13 innings and failed to score during the Braves' sweep.

Bauer, who has his own YouTube account and nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter, was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in 205 career games, including 195 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.