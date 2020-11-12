San Diego Padres shortstop and NL MVP finalist Fernando Tatis Jr. said he would not rule out returning to winter ball this season for his team, Estrellas Orientales, to give the Dominican Republic "a good show."

Tatis, who won a Silver Slugger award last week, has not played in the Dominican Republic since the 2018-19 season when he, along with his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., led the San Pedro de Macoris club to its first title in 51 years.

Tatis didn't play last season after management fired his father in November 2019 following a 5-15 start when he posted on Instagram: "How easy it is to forget!? 51 years!!! The Tatis dynasty is fired [they can trade me]."

On Wednesday, Tatis said he would consider returning to the club, which holds the rights to him in the Dominican Republic.

"From my side, it is possible, but a lot of things would have to happen that have not happened yet," he said. "They have not even reached out to me, I think maybe they are not interested. But I am simply prepared for whatever happens. I am a baseball player, and I play baseball."

On Thursday, Estrellas GM Manny Acta hired Julio Franco as a special assistant for baseball operations. The coronavirus pandemic-shortened regular season starts Sunday and runs through Dec. 19, with playoffs and finals all set to be completed by Jan. 15.

"There are a lot of things that should be discussed, there is respect involved, that is something my father taught me when I was young," Tatis said. "I think there is not much else to say. We are not little kids here. Here everyone knows what is going on, but we will have to see what happens. I hope that I can play to give a good show to Dominicans, who need this."