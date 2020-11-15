Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is hospitalized in intensive care in Orange County, California, the team announced Sunday.

Lasorda, 93, is resting comfortably, according to the team.

"The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the Dodgers said.

Lasorda attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding the team to two World Series titles. During his time as manager, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the next month. He has remained with the organization as a special adviser to the chairman.

Lasorda has been with the Dodgers since 1949, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the team. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.