The Atlanta Braves signed left-hander Drew Smyly to a one-year, $11 million contract on Monday, the team announced.

The 31-year-old Smyly was 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances last season for San Francisco, which signed him to a one-year major league contract in January.

Smyly was 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances in 2019 for Texas, which released him in June of that year, and Philadelphia, which signed him one month later.

He is 35-35 with a 4.13 ERA for Detroit (2012-14), Tampa Bay (2014-16), the Rangers, Phillies and Giants. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and spent most of the 2018 season recovering.