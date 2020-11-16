San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.

The team made the announcement Monday, saying that they've also re-signed Clevinger to a two-year deal. The agreement replaces Clevinger's two remaining seasons of arbitration eligibility.

Clevinger was diagnosed with a right posterior elbow impingement after his final regular season start. He pitched just one full inning in the postseason before he had to be removed from the game.

This will be the second time Clevinger has had Tommy John surgery. He missed most of the 2012 and '13 seasons, when he was farmhand in the Angels system, while recovering from the elbow procedure.

The Padres acquired Clevinger, 29, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from the Cleveland Indians for a six-player package ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Clevinger had fallen out of favor with the Indians after he and teammate Zach Plesac broke curfew during a road trip in Chicago. Teammates accused Clevinger of lying to them and criticized him during a meeting, after which he and Plesac were demoted.

Clevinger posted a 2.84 ERA in four regular season starts for the Padres last season.