Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the right shoulder he dislocated celebrating a home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to the Dodgers, who said Bellinger will start rehabbing in Arizona next week and should be ready for spring training.

Bellinger's shoulder popped out of place when he bashed forearms in celebration with teammate Kike Hernandez after hitting a seventh-inning home run -- one of four he hit during the postseason -- in the Dodgers' 4-3, series-clinching win against the Atlanta Braves.

Bellinger, 25, said team doctors popped it back into place "real quick" and he returned to center field to finish the game. He did not miss any games and played in the World Series as the Dodgers won the championship against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He hit 12 home runs this season, finishing with a .239 batting average and 30 RBIs.