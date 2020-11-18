New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug stanozolol and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, according to a statement by commissioner Rob Manfred.

It is the second PED suspension for Cano, 38, who missed 80 games in 2018 after testing positive for a diuretic while with the Seattle Mariners.

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB's efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game."

A second positive test results in an automatic 162-game suspension, according to the joint drug agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. Cano will forfeit his $24 million salary.

Cano was traded to the Mets in a now-fateful December 2018 deal that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to the Seattle Mariners. After struggling in his first season with the team, he rebounded to hit .316/.352/.544 this season and was expected to play a significant role as the Mets play their first season under new owner Steve Cohen and new front-office management.

Cano, who previously signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners, has two years and $48 million remaining on his contract. The Mariners will pay down $7.5 million of that.