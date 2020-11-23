NEW YORK -- The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB said Monday that the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13.

When the MLB schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic.

The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox on Aug. 13-15.