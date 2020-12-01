The Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million deal for the 2021 season with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rodriguez, 27, had been eligible for arbitration. Tuesday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

He did not pitch last season after testing positive for COVID-19 in July and later developing myocarditis, a heart condition associated with the disease.

In 2019, Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

USA Today Sports first reported news of the deal.

ESPN's Buster Olney contributed to this report.