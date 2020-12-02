The New York Yankees plan to tender a contract to catcher Gary Sanchez on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Wednesday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for the 2021 season.

Sanchez was replaced by Kyle Higashioka as the Yankees' primary catcher in the playoffs after hitting just .147 in the regular season with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs.

The .147 average would have been the lowest in the majors if he had enough at-bats to qualify. He continued to slump in the postseason, going 1-for-8 in three games. The one hit was a home run.

In 2019, Sanchez slugged 34 home runs in just 104 games while hitting .232.

A two-time All-Star, Sanchez has slashed .236/.320/.502 with 115 home runs and 286 RBIs in six seasons with the Yankees.