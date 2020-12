The Atlanta Braves have non-tendered veteran outfielder Adam Duvall, sources told ESPN.

The 32-year-old Duvall, who is coming off a 16-homer season in 57 games for the Braves, is now a free agent.

Before a two-plus-year tenure with Atlanta, the former All-Star spent most of four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, including back-to-back, 30-home run campaigns in 2016 and 2017.