Corey Knebel, a 29-year-old reliever who was seemingly on his way to being let go by the Milwaukee Brewers, was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers moments before the non-tender deadline came and went on Wednesday night.

The reigning World Series champions will send a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Brewers in exchange for a former All-Star, who struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery but might possess some upside.

Knebel broke out with a 1.78 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 76 innings in 2017 but tore his ulnar collateral ligament in March 2019 and spent most of the next 16 months working his way back. His 2020 surface numbers -- 6.08 ERA, 15 strikeouts, eight walks and a fastball that averaged less than 95 mph -- were discouraging.

But the Dodgers saw signs of Knebel recapturing his old self when he returned from a hamstring injury in early September and believe there are other adjustments they can help him through to trigger a bounce-back season.

Knebel will be a free agent after the 2021 season and was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make a little over $5 million in his final year of arbitration.