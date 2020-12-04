Former major league pitcher Chris Young will be the new executive vice president and general manager of the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday.

Young, a 6-foot-10 right-hander who went 79-67 with a 3.95 ERA for the Rangers, Padres, Mets, Mariners and Royals during his 13-year playing career, had been serving as a senior vice president for Major League Baseball.

"Since 2018, Chris has brought a valued perspective to a number of important issues, and he has been an outstanding friend and colleague to countless people at the Commissioner's Office," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers know they are getting an exceptional person. I wish Chris and his family all the best and look forward to his continued impact on our great game."

Young will be involved in all baseball areas under the leadership of Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.