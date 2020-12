The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with outfielder Mitch Haniger, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The deal is not guaranteed, according to sources.

Haniger was eligible for arbitration. Last season, he slashed .220/.314/.463 in 63 games for the Mariners. He added 15 home runs and 32 RBIs.