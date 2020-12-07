The Los Angeles Angels, who practically have to remake their entire bullpen this offseason, acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-handed reliever Noe Ramirez and a player to be named later or cash considerations Monday, the first day of the virtual winter meetings.

Iglesias saved 92 games from 2017 to 2019 but had arguably his best season in 2020, posting a 2.74 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP while striking out 31 batters and walking only five in 23 innings.

Iglesias, a 30-year-old right-hander, throws his four-seam fastball in the upper-90s and also mixes in a slider and a changeup. He is the second acquisition made by new Angels general manager Perry Minasian, coming over five days after the team acquired another native Cuban, shortstop Jose Iglesias, from the Baltimore Orioles. That day, the Angels also non-tendered five relievers, including former closer Hansel Robles.

Raisel Iglesias and Jose Iglesias are not related. They were teammates with the Reds in 2019.

Raisel Iglesias will make $9.125 million in the final season of his three-year, $24.125 million contract, but the Angels are also receiving unspecified cash considerations in the trade. By dealing Iglesias and non-tendering Archie Bradley, the Reds have saved about $14 million in salary commitments for 2021.