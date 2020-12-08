NEW YORK -- First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.

Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting (.341), OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102).

The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

"Congratulations to José Abreu and @FreddieFreeman5 on winning the 2020 A.L. And N.L. Hank Aaron Awards," Aaron tweeted Tuesday. "You are both so deserving and I'm proud of the season you both had."

Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.