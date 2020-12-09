Minor league affiliates tracker: How MLB's restructure shakes out

As part of its restructuring of the minor leagues, Major League Baseball formally issued invitations to fill each franchise's four affiliated slots. The affiliations will not be official until the minor league teams sign agreements.
All 30 MLB franchises will have a Triple-A team, a Double-A team, a high Class A team and a low Class A team, along with a variety of developmental teams. The restructuring reduces the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.
The affiliations, as released by the MLB franchises or reported by Baseball America, are as follows:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Triple-A: Reno
Double-A: Amarillo
High-A: Hillsboro
Low-A: Visalia
Atlanta Braves
Triple-A: Gwinnett
Double-A: Mississippi
High-A: Rome
Low-A: Augusta
Baltimore Orioles
Triple-A: Norfolk
Double-A: Bowie
High-A: Aberdeen
Low-A: Delmarva
Boston Red Sox
Triple-A: Worcester
Double-A: Portland
High-A: Greenville
Low-A: Salem
Chicago Cubs
Triple-A: Iowa
Double-A: Tennessee
High-A: South Bend
Low-A: Myrtle Beach
Chicago White Sox
Triple-A: Charlotte
Double-A: Birmingham
High-A: Winston-Salem
Low-A: Kassapolis
Cincinnati Reds
Triple-A: Louisville
Double-A: Chattanooga
High-A: Dayton
Low-A: Daytona
Cleveland Indians
Triple-A: Columbus
Double-A: Akron
High-A: Lake County
Low-A: Lynchburg
Colorado Rockies
Triple-A: Albuquerque
Double-A: Hartford
High-A: Spokane
Low-A: TBD
Detroit Tigers
Triple-A: Toledo
Double-A: Erie
High-A: West Michigan
Low-A: Lakeland
Houston Astros
Triple-A: Sugar Land
Double-A: Corpus Christi
High-A: Asheville
Low-A: Fayetteville
Kansas City Royals
Triple-A: Omaha
Double-A: Northwest Arkansas
High-A: Quad Cities
Low-A: Columbia
Los Angeles Angels
Triple-A: Salt Lake
Double-A: Rocket City
High-A: Tri-City
Low-A: Inland Empire
Los Angeles Dodgers
Triple-A: Oklahoma City
Double-A: Tulsa
High-A: Great Lakes
Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga
Miami Marlins
Triple-A: Jacksonville
Double-A: Pensacola
High-A: Beloit
Low-A: Jupiter
Milwaukee Brewers
Triple-A: Nashville
Double-A: Biloxi
High-A: Wisconsin
Low-A: Carolina
Minnesota Twins
Triple-A: St. Paul
Double-A: Wichita
High-A: Cedar Rapids
Low-A: Fort Myers
New York Mets
Triple-A: Syracuse
Double-A: Binghamton
High-A: Brooklyn
Low-A: St. Lucie
New York Yankees
Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Double-A: Somerset
High-A: Hudson Valley
Low-A: Tampa
Oakland Athletics
Triple-A: Las Vegas
Double-A: Midland
High-A: Lansing
Low-A: Stockton
Philadelphia Phillies
Triple-A: Lehigh Valley
Double-A: Reading
High-A: Jersey Shore
Low-A: Clearwater
Pittsburgh Pirates
Triple-A: Indianapolis
Double-A: Altoona
High-A: Greensboro
Low-A: Bradenton
San Diego Padres
Triple-A: El Paso
Double-A: San Antonio
High-A: Fort Wayne
Low-A: Lake Elsinore
San Francisco Giants
Triple-A: Sacramento
Double-A: Richmond
High-A: Eugene
Low-A: San Jose
Seattle Mariners
Triple-A: Tacoma
Double-A: Arkansas
High-A: Everett
Low-A: Modesto
St. Louis Cardinals
Triple-A: Memphis
Double-A: Springfield
High-A: Peoria
Low-A: Palm Beach
Tampa Bay Rays
Triple-A: Durham
Double-A: Montgomery
High-A: Bowling Green
Low-A: Charleston, S.C.
Texas Rangers
Triple-A: Round Rock
Double-A: Frisco
High-A: Hickory
Low-A: Down East
Toronto Blue Jays
Triple-A: Buffalo
Double-A: Manchester, N.H.
High-A: Vancouver
Low-A: Dunedin
Washington Nationals
Triple-A: Rochester
Double-A: Harrisburg
High-A: Wilmington
Low-A: Fredericksburg
Last month, MLB announced the formation of the MLB Draft League, which will feature top prospects who are eligible for the MLB draft and will include teams that lost their major league affiliation in the restructuring. The teams in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League will be Mahoning Valley (Ohio), State College (Pennsylvania), Trenton (New Jersey), West Virginia, Williamsport (Pennsylvania) and Frederick (Maryland).