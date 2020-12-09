Minor league affiliates tracker: How MLB's restructure shakes out

As part of its restructuring of the minor leagues, Major League Baseball formally issued invitations to fill each franchise's four affiliated slots. The affiliations will not be official until the minor league teams sign agreements.

All 30 MLB franchises will have a Triple-A team, a Double-A team, a high Class A team and a low Class A team, along with a variety of developmental teams. The restructuring reduces the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.

The affiliations, as released by the MLB franchises or reported by Baseball America, are as follows:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Triple-A: Reno

Double-A: Amarillo

High-A: Hillsboro

Low-A: Visalia

Atlanta Braves

Triple-A: Gwinnett

Double-A: Mississippi

High-A: Rome

Low-A: Augusta

Baltimore Orioles

Triple-A: Norfolk

Double-A: Bowie

High-A: Aberdeen

Low-A: Delmarva

Boston Red Sox

Triple-A: Worcester

Double-A: Portland

High-A: Greenville

Low-A: Salem

Chicago Cubs

Triple-A: Iowa

Double-A: Tennessee

High-A: South Bend

Low-A: Myrtle Beach

Chicago White Sox

Triple-A: Charlotte

Double-A: Birmingham

High-A: Winston-Salem

Low-A: Kassapolis

Cincinnati Reds

Triple-A: Louisville

Double-A: Chattanooga

High-A: Dayton

Low-A: Daytona

Cleveland Indians

Triple-A: Columbus

Double-A: Akron

High-A: Lake County

Low-A: Lynchburg

Colorado Rockies

Triple-A: Albuquerque

Double-A: Hartford

High-A: Spokane

Low-A: TBD

Detroit Tigers

Triple-A: Toledo

Double-A: Erie

High-A: West Michigan

Low-A: Lakeland

Houston Astros

Triple-A: Sugar Land

Double-A: Corpus Christi

High-A: Asheville

Low-A: Fayetteville

Kansas City Royals

Triple-A: Omaha

Double-A: Northwest Arkansas

High-A: Quad Cities

Low-A: Columbia

Los Angeles Angels

Triple-A: Salt Lake

Double-A: Rocket City

High-A: Tri-City

Low-A: Inland Empire

Los Angeles Dodgers

Triple-A: Oklahoma City

Double-A: Tulsa

High-A: Great Lakes

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga

Miami Marlins

Triple-A: Jacksonville

Double-A: Pensacola

High-A: Beloit

Low-A: Jupiter

Milwaukee Brewers

Triple-A: Nashville

Double-A: Biloxi

High-A: Wisconsin

Low-A: Carolina

Minnesota Twins

Triple-A: St. Paul

Double-A: Wichita

High-A: Cedar Rapids

Low-A: Fort Myers

New York Mets

Triple-A: Syracuse

Double-A: Binghamton

High-A: Brooklyn

Low-A: St. Lucie

New York Yankees

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Double-A: Somerset

High-A: Hudson Valley

Low-A: Tampa

Oakland Athletics

Triple-A: Las Vegas

Double-A: Midland

High-A: Lansing

Low-A: Stockton

Philadelphia Phillies

Triple-A: Lehigh Valley

Double-A: Reading

High-A: Jersey Shore

Low-A: Clearwater

Pittsburgh Pirates

Triple-A: Indianapolis

Double-A: Altoona

High-A: Greensboro

Low-A: Bradenton

San Diego Padres

Triple-A: El Paso

Double-A: San Antonio

High-A: Fort Wayne

Low-A: Lake Elsinore

San Francisco Giants

Triple-A: Sacramento

Double-A: Richmond

High-A: Eugene

Low-A: San Jose

Seattle Mariners

Triple-A: Tacoma

Double-A: Arkansas

High-A: Everett

Low-A: Modesto

St. Louis Cardinals

Triple-A: Memphis

Double-A: Springfield

High-A: Peoria

Low-A: Palm Beach

Tampa Bay Rays

Triple-A: Durham

Double-A: Montgomery

High-A: Bowling Green

Low-A: Charleston, S.C.

Texas Rangers

Triple-A: Round Rock

Double-A: Frisco

High-A: Hickory

Low-A: Down East

Toronto Blue Jays

Triple-A: Buffalo

Double-A: Manchester, N.H.

High-A: Vancouver

Low-A: Dunedin

Washington Nationals

Triple-A: Rochester

Double-A: Harrisburg

High-A: Wilmington

Low-A: Fredericksburg

Last month, MLB announced the formation of the MLB Draft League, which will feature top prospects who are eligible for the MLB draft and will include teams that lost their major league affiliation in the restructuring. The teams in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League will be Mahoning Valley (Ohio), State College (Pennsylvania), Trenton (New Jersey), West Virginia, Williamsport (Pennsylvania) and Frederick (Maryland).