          Minor league affiliates tracker: How MLB's restructure shakes out

          AP Photo/Julio Cortez
          3:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          As part of its restructuring of the minor leagues, Major League Baseball formally issued invitations to fill each franchise's four affiliated slots. The affiliations will not be official until the minor league teams sign agreements.

          All 30 MLB franchises will have a Triple-A team, a Double-A team, a high Class A team and a low Class A team, along with a variety of developmental teams. The restructuring reduces the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.

          The affiliations, as released by the MLB franchises or reported by Baseball America, are as follows:

          Arizona Diamondbacks
          Triple-A: Reno
          Double-A: Amarillo
          High-A: Hillsboro
          Low-A: Visalia

          Atlanta Braves
          Triple-A: Gwinnett
          Double-A: Mississippi
          High-A: Rome
          Low-A: Augusta

          Baltimore Orioles
          Triple-A: Norfolk
          Double-A: Bowie
          High-A: Aberdeen
          Low-A: Delmarva

          Boston Red Sox
          Triple-A: Worcester
          Double-A: Portland
          High-A: Greenville
          Low-A: Salem

          Chicago Cubs
          Triple-A: Iowa
          Double-A: Tennessee
          High-A: South Bend
          Low-A: Myrtle Beach

          Chicago White Sox
          Triple-A: Charlotte
          Double-A: Birmingham
          High-A: Winston-Salem
          Low-A: Kassapolis

          Cincinnati Reds
          Triple-A: Louisville
          Double-A: Chattanooga
          High-A: Dayton
          Low-A: Daytona

          Cleveland Indians
          Triple-A: Columbus
          Double-A: Akron
          High-A: Lake County
          Low-A: Lynchburg

          Colorado Rockies
          Triple-A: Albuquerque
          Double-A: Hartford
          High-A: Spokane
          Low-A: TBD

          Detroit Tigers
          Triple-A: Toledo
          Double-A: Erie
          High-A: West Michigan
          Low-A: Lakeland

          Houston Astros
          Triple-A: Sugar Land
          Double-A: Corpus Christi
          High-A: Asheville
          Low-A: Fayetteville

          Kansas City Royals
          Triple-A: Omaha
          Double-A: Northwest Arkansas
          High-A: Quad Cities
          Low-A: Columbia

          Los Angeles Angels
          Triple-A: Salt Lake
          Double-A: Rocket City
          High-A: Tri-City
          Low-A: Inland Empire

          Los Angeles Dodgers
          Triple-A: Oklahoma City
          Double-A: Tulsa
          High-A: Great Lakes
          Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga

          Miami Marlins
          Triple-A: Jacksonville
          Double-A: Pensacola
          High-A: Beloit
          Low-A: Jupiter

          Milwaukee Brewers
          Triple-A: Nashville
          Double-A: Biloxi
          High-A: Wisconsin
          Low-A: Carolina

          Minnesota Twins
          Triple-A: St. Paul
          Double-A: Wichita
          High-A: Cedar Rapids
          Low-A: Fort Myers

          New York Mets
          Triple-A: Syracuse
          Double-A: Binghamton
          High-A: Brooklyn
          Low-A: St. Lucie

          New York Yankees
          Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
          Double-A: Somerset
          High-A: Hudson Valley
          Low-A: Tampa

          Oakland Athletics
          Triple-A: Las Vegas
          Double-A: Midland
          High-A: Lansing
          Low-A: Stockton

          Philadelphia Phillies
          Triple-A: Lehigh Valley
          Double-A: Reading
          High-A: Jersey Shore
          Low-A: Clearwater

          Pittsburgh Pirates
          Triple-A: Indianapolis
          Double-A: Altoona
          High-A: Greensboro
          Low-A: Bradenton

          San Diego Padres
          Triple-A: El Paso
          Double-A: San Antonio
          High-A: Fort Wayne
          Low-A: Lake Elsinore

          San Francisco Giants
          Triple-A: Sacramento
          Double-A: Richmond
          High-A: Eugene
          Low-A: San Jose

          Seattle Mariners
          Triple-A: Tacoma
          Double-A: Arkansas
          High-A: Everett
          Low-A: Modesto

          St. Louis Cardinals
          Triple-A: Memphis
          Double-A: Springfield
          High-A: Peoria
          Low-A: Palm Beach

          Tampa Bay Rays
          Triple-A: Durham
          Double-A: Montgomery
          High-A: Bowling Green
          Low-A: Charleston, S.C.

          Texas Rangers
          Triple-A: Round Rock
          Double-A: Frisco
          High-A: Hickory
          Low-A: Down East

          Toronto Blue Jays
          Triple-A: Buffalo
          Double-A: Manchester, N.H.
          High-A: Vancouver
          Low-A: Dunedin

          Washington Nationals
          Triple-A: Rochester
          Double-A: Harrisburg
          High-A: Wilmington
          Low-A: Fredericksburg

          Last month, MLB announced the formation of the MLB Draft League, which will feature top prospects who are eligible for the MLB draft and will include teams that lost their major league affiliation in the restructuring. The teams in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League will be Mahoning Valley (Ohio), State College (Pennsylvania), Trenton (New Jersey), West Virginia, Williamsport (Pennsylvania) and Frederick (Maryland).