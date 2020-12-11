Free-agent outfielder David Dahl and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a one-year deal for around $3 million, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 26-year-old Dahl was nontendered by the Colorado Rockies earlier this month but should find plenty of playing time with the Rangers.

Dahl is recovering from right shoulder surgery in September, his latest setback. In 2015, he had his spleen removed after running into an outfield wall in the minors. A rib-cage injury sidelined him in 2017. In 2018, he missed two months with a broken right foot.

Even his breakout season in 2019 was marred by injury. After making the NL All-Star team, Dahl injured his right ankle and didn't play after Aug. 2. He appeared in a career-high 100 games that season, hitting .302 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs.

This year, Dahl played in 24 of 60 games during the pandemic-shortened season and had just 99 plate appearances, hitting .183 with no home runs, two doubles and two triples.

The Rockies selected Dahl in the first round of the 2012 draft out of Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Dahl made his major league debut on July 25, 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.