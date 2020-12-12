Reliever Brandon Morrow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a minor league deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It will mark a return to the Dodgers organization for Morrow, who pitched for the team in 2017, posting a 2.06 ERA in 45 games and appearing in all seven World Series games that October.

He signed a two-year, $21 million contract with the Chicago Cubs before the 2018 season, but has battled injury since.

Now 36, he last pitched in the majors on the final day before the 2018 All-Star break.