Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Jared Porter is working on a deal to be the new GM of the New York Mets, sources told ESPN on Saturday, confirming multiple reports.

A longtime executive in Boston, Chicago and Arizona, Porter is immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years.

Porter won four championships across 13 seasons working in MLB; three with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs. He worked with Boston from 2004-15 and was most recently in charge of the club's scouting. He spent parts of two seasons with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks.

Porter was a jack of all trades in Arizona, but his heart is in scouting. He should be an excellent complement to team president Sandy Alderson and has the right kind of temperament to thrive in New York under new owner Steve Cohen.