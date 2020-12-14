        <
        >

          Veteran reliever Greg Holland re-signs with Kansas City Royals

          2:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Kansas City Royals re-signed reliever Greg Holland on Monday.

          Sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the one-year contract is worth $2.75 million. He can earn as much as $4.5 million with performance bonuses in the contract, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

          Holland, 35, had a 1.91 ERA and was 3-0 with six saves in 28⅓ innings last season.

          The 10-year veteran spent his first six seasons with the Royals and has spent time with the Rockies, Cardinals, Nationals and Diamondbacks before re-signing with Kansas City in 2020.

          The right-hander is fifth among active players with 212 career saves.