The Kansas City Royals re-signed reliever Greg Holland on Monday.

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the one-year contract is worth $2.75 million. He can earn as much as $4.5 million with performance bonuses in the contract, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Holland, 35, had a 1.91 ERA and was 3-0 with six saves in 28⅓ innings last season.

The 10-year veteran spent his first six seasons with the Royals and has spent time with the Rockies, Cardinals, Nationals and Diamondbacks before re-signing with Kansas City in 2020.

The right-hander is fifth among active players with 212 career saves.