The Texas Rangers are trading right-handed reliever Rafael Montero to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pitching prospect and a player to be named later, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Montero, 30, appeared in 17 games this past season for Texas, compiling a 4.08 ERA to go with 8 saves.

The Rangers will receive 17-year-old Jose Corniell, a right-handed pitcher whom Seattle gave a $630,000 bonus in the last international signing period. The 6-3, 170-pound Corniell has a fastball that reaches the mid-90s and could bump even higher as his body fills out.

Montero suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in March 2018 while with the New York Mets. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed that season.

In six major league seasons, Montero is 8-17 with 242 strikeouts, a 4.93 ERA and 8 saves.