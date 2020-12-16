The Los Angeles Angels, actively rebuilding their bullpen under first-year general manager Perry Minasian, signed left-handed reliever Alex Claudio to a one-year, $1.125 million contract, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Claudio, 28, had a 3.44 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 311 appearances with the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers from 2014 to 2020, striking out 217 batters and walking 78 in 311⅔ innings. In that stretch, he limited opposing left-handed hitters to a .202/.246/.310 slash line.

Claudio is the Angels' third notable acquisition this offseason, along with shortstop Jose Iglesias and closer Raisel Iglesias. All three are tied to the Angels for only the 2021 season and will make a combined $13.75 million. The team is still aggressively targeting a top-of-the-rotation starter and an everyday catcher.