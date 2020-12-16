Veteran catcher Mike Zunino is returning to the Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes a club option for 2022 worth up to $7 million based on playing time, the sources said.

Zunino will make $2 million in salary for 2021 and receive a $1 million buyout if the Rays decline their option for 2022, according to the sources.

Zunino, 29, slashed just .147/.238/.360 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 28 games last season, his second with the Rays, but he is known more for his defense.

He did, however, hit .278 with two homers and four RBIs in the Rays' American League Championship Series victory over the Houston Astros.