Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander hopes to pitch at some point during the 2021 season despite his recent Tommy John surgery, according to general manager James Click.

Click said during an interview Wednesday with MLB Network that Verlander "has every intention of trying to come back next year" but admitted he thinks it is an "aggressive timetable."

Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30, and Click said one day later that the estimated timetable for recovery was 12 to 14 months -- meaning the former MVP would miss the entire 2021 season.

But Click said Wednesday that he won't rule out Verlander returning quicker than expected.

"We're not taking anything off the table when it comes to a guy like that," Click told MLB Network.

Verlander, 37, made only one start this past season, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on Opening Day before being placed on the injured list with a strained right forearm.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner attempted a comeback but announced on Sept. 19 that he would need Tommy John surgery.