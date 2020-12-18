The Tampa Bay Rays have signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Wacha spent the 2020 season with the New York Mets, going 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts).

The 29-year-old Wacha shined as a rookie for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning National League Championship Series MVP, but has been frequently injured since, including missing time last season with shoulder inflammation.

Wacha spent his first seven major league seasons with the Cardinals and was an All-Star in 2015.

The Rays also announced that they have agreed to terms with right-hander Chris Ellis on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Ellis has one inning of major league experience, in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.