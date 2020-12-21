The San Francisco Giants signed right-handed reliever John Brebbia to a one-year major league contract on Monday, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Brebbia will make $800,000 in the 2021 season.

Brebbia, 30, did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June.

In 2019 he appeared in 66 games for the St. Louis Cardinals and went 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 72⅔ innings. He struck out 87 and walked just 27.

In three seasons with the Cardinals he was 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and two saves in 161 appearances covering 175 innings.