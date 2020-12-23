The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached a two-year deal with reliever Tommy Kahnle that is worth $4.75 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, confirming multiple reports

The hard-throwing 31-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4 with New York Yankees head physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and is likely to return in late 2021 or at the start of the 2022 season.

He will make $750,000 this season as he rehabs as well as a $550,000 signing bonus, sources said, and his base salary for 2022 will be $3.45 million.

Kahnle's absence was a factor in the Yankees' loss to Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series, when Aroldis Chapman gave up a go-ahead home run to Mike Brosseau in the eighth inning of Game 5.

Kahnle had been one of five key relievers in the bullpen, joining Chapman, Zack Britton, Chad Green and Adam Ottavino. Manager Aaron Boone's late-inning options became limited by Kahnle's injury and Ottavino's ineffectiveness.

Kahnle struck out 88 in 61 1/3 innings and walked 20 in 2019, averaging 96.8 mph with his fastball. He had a 3.67 ERA.

He threw a 20-pitch eighth inning at Washington this year in his season debut on July 26 with three strikeouts, a hit and a walk, then felt discomfort while working out on July 28 and stopped a planned throwing session the following day. He didn't pitch again this year.

The veteran reliever had refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and elected to become a free agent, Kahnle's right as a player with at least three years of major league service.

Kahnle is 9-9 with four saves and a 3.52 ERA in 285 appearances over seven major league seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.