Japanese right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a two-year contract in the $6-7 million range, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Arihara, 28, has a 3.74 ERA in six seasons with Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters. He went 8-9 in 20 appearances for the team in 2020, with 106 strikeouts and a 3.46 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

The previous season, he posted a 2.46 ERA in 24 games, recording 161 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.