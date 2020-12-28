The San Diego Padres have added another big name this offseason, agreeing to a deal with Korean star infielder Ha-seong Kim, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Kim, 25, became one of the top infielders on the open market when he was posted earlier this month by the Kiwoom Heroes, his team in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier Monday that Kim was traveling to the United States ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline for MLB teams to sign posted KBO players. San Diego already made headlines Sunday night by acquiring ace left-hander Blake Snell in a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The versatile Kim primarily played shortstop and third base in the KBO, and it is unclear where he would play with the Padres, who already have superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado at shortstop and third base, respectively.

The right-handed hitting Kim batted .306 with 30 home runs, 109 RBIs, 111 runs scored and 23 stolen bases this past season with Kiwoom.