The San Diego Padres are on the verge of making their second trade for a star pitcher in as many days, with the team expected to acquire righty Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini, who has emerged as the right-hander's personal catcher in Chicago, will go to San Diego once the deal is completed, sources said.

In return, the Cubs are poised to acquire right-hander Zach Davies and four young prospects: outfielders Owen Caissie (18) and Ismael Mena (18) and shortstops Reggie Preciado (17) and Yeison Santana (20).