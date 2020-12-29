The Philadelphia Phillies acquired left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

In the deal, Tampa Bay sent Alvarado to Philadelphia, the Phillies sent left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles and the Dodgers sent infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later to Tampa Bay.

Alvarado, 25, has a career ERA of 3.46 in 149 appearances over four seasons with the Rays. He pitched in nine games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and had a 6.00 ERA. His best season was in 2018, when he appeared in a career-high 70 games and had a 2.39 ERA. He is 2-15 in his career with 15 saves.

Cleavinger, 26, made one appearance for the Phillies last season, making his major league debut on Sept. 17 against the New York Mets.

Paulson, 22, has yet to appear in a major league game. He had a slash line of .243/.366/.433 between two stops in the Dodgers' minor league system in 2019.