The Minnesota Twins signed former Los Angeles Angels closer Hansel Robles to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Robles saved 23 games in 27 chances in 2019 when he went 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA in a 71 appearances. Last season, however, he struggled with a 10.26 ERA in 18 appearances, finishing 0-2 with one save in three chances.

He wasn't tendered a contract by the Angels this offseason, making him a free agent. The Angels traded for Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias this offseason.

Robles will join the back end of a Twins bullpen led by closer Taylor Rogers, who has 39 saves in 47 chances over the past two seasons.

Robles, 30, has a 3.91 ERA in his career over 313 appearances with the New York Mets and Angels in six major league seasons.