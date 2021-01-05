Sandra Scully, the wife of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, passed away on Sunday night due to complications from a long bout with ALS, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. She was 76.

Sandra Scully leaves behind a large family that includes six children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She and Vin Scully were married for 47 years.

Sandra and Vin Scully were married for 47 years. Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

Vin Scully, 93, served 67 years as the Dodgers' play-by-play announcer before retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

In a statement, Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten wrote that Sandra Scully was "Vin's biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin's and the Scully family's rock, and she will be dearly missed."