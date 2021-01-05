The Detroit Tigers have landed outfielder Robbie Grossman, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 31-year-old's deal, which was first reported by The Athletic, is for two years and $10 million.

Grossman, a switch-hitter, entered free agency for the first time after putting up an above average season for him at the plate, hitting .241 with 8 home runs, 8 stolen bases and 23 RBIs in 51 games for the Oakland Athletics.

As a comparison, Grossman, hit just 11 home runs over the previous two seasons combined -- totaling 816 at-bats over 267 games. He also showed better patience at the plate, reaching base via walks on 23 occasions.

He joined the Athletics on a one-year, $2 million deal as a free agent after the 2018 season. Prior to that, he spent three seasons each with the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros, and he has a career .252 batting average with 50 home runs, 254 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.