Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, returning home for the first time in about seven weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced.

Lasorda, 93, was admitted to a hospital in California's Orange County and placed in intensive care around the middle of November; he was then moved to a rehab center of the hospital a couple of weeks later. The Dodgers have not revealed the reason for his hospitalization.

Lasorda, who has a history of heart issues, managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, leading them to 1,599 regular-season wins, four National League pennants and two World Series titles. He was last seen publicly after Game 6 of the 2020 World Series in Arlington, Texas, when the Dodgers won their first championship since 1988.