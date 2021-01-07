The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to acquire star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Indians, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Mets also will receive right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the deal, according to ESPN and multiple reports. MLB Network first reported Carrasco's inclusion in the trade.

The Indians will receive defensive-minded shortstop Andres Gimenez and two minor-league prospects -- right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene -- in the trade, sources told Passan.

Since his MLB debut in 2015, Lindor ranks first among all shortstops in WAR (28.4), home runs (138) and extra-base hits, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

He also ranks second in RBIs (411) and runs (508), and fifth in OPS (.835) and slugging (.485), while batting .285. At 27, Lindor has earned four All-Star nods, two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers to go with a World Series appearance in 2016 and a second-place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2015.