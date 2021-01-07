Pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano did not come to an agreement on a contract with a major league team before his posting window expired and he will return to Nippon Professional Baseball for 2021.

Sugano will be eligible to come to MLB as a free agent before the 2022 season. The bidding for his services started Dec. 8 and ran through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137⅓ innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.

Sugano started for Japan against the United States in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He did not get a decision in the Americans' 2-1 win, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

