Sports world and beyond pays tribute to Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda

Karl Ravech remembers the legacy of legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who has died at the age of 93. (3:58)

Tommy Lasorda became a Hall of Famer as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a playing career that started when the team still called Brooklyn home, but it was his larger-than-life personality that made him a true icon of baseball and a fan favorite across the country.

It's no surprise that upon news of his death at 93 on Friday, tributes poured in from coast to coast. Here are just a few of the social media messages memorializing Lasorda from athletes, celebrities, teams and fans.

Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager, LA icon, and my great friend Tommy Lasorda passed away late last night. For the last 8 years I've sat next to Tommy at every Dodgers game and he taught me invaluable lessons on the strategy and history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/6RxmoQ7Che — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda, this wonderful man, Hall of Famer in baseball and in life, this is him, so much joy. So much love he had for baseball, for the @Dodgers . To win, to love this game, to live and play with joy was his message to us. Rest in peace in Blue Heaven, sir and thank you. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/45iXnAurYU — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) January 8, 2021

Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda.



He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the '80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer. https://t.co/XdPRf27ntS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legendary Tommy Lasorda.



Thinking of our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lj5oSddr9Y — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2021

TOMMY LASORDA IT BREAK MY HEART TO SAY GOODBYE. ALWAYS GOOD TIMES WHEN WE SEE YOU IN THE LOS ANGELES. THE WORLD HAS LOST ONE ITS BEST CHARACTERS. LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/NUNwW3uovZ — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 8, 2021

Hall of Famer, two World Series titles and one epic scuffle with the Phanatic. pic.twitter.com/ATO8iS3hTZ — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) January 8, 2021

Dodger great, Tommy Lasorda has passed. He was Dodger blue through and through. #Dodgers — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 8, 2021

We honor a Los Angeles icon, a 71-season veteran, and a Dodger forever. Rest In Peace, Tommy 💙 pic.twitter.com/2TkSNCQGxX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2021

We join all of baseball in mourning the loss of @Dodgers icon Tommy Lasorda.



Always a friendly face at the Confines. 💙 pic.twitter.com/0cclv3Lkbf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 8, 2021

We join the entire baseball community in mourning the loss of Tommy Lasorda.



Our thoughts are with the Lasorda family in this time. https://t.co/BHM2JMVvi6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 8, 2021

There were many days in Glendale, AZ at the @dodgers spring training complex when I watched Tommy sitting in his golf cart and sign autographs and take pictures with anyone who wanted one, some days in blistering heat. He did so enjoying every moment. pic.twitter.com/6zNjVLfB04 — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) January 8, 2021