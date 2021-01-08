        <
          Sports world and beyond pays tribute to Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda

          Remembering Dodgers icon Tommy Lasorda (3:58)

          Karl Ravech remembers the legacy of legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who has died at the age of 93. (3:58)

          1:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Tommy Lasorda became a Hall of Famer as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a playing career that started when the team still called Brooklyn home, but it was his larger-than-life personality that made him a true icon of baseball and a fan favorite across the country.

          It's no surprise that upon news of his death at 93 on Friday, tributes poured in from coast to coast. Here are just a few of the social media messages memorializing Lasorda from athletes, celebrities, teams and fans.

