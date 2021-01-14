2021 Baseball Hall of Fame

The MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is set to be announced on Jan. 26. But the big question is whether anyone will get in. Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are all in their ninth year on the ballot and each got over 60 percent of the vote last year, but will any of them reach 75 percent? Schilling was the closest last year, getting 70 percent of the vote, while Clemens (61 percent) and Bonds (60.7 percent) were just over 60 percent.

Beyond those three, returning players like Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Gary Sheffield and Omar Vizquel will look to move closer to a spot in Cooperstown.

What about newcomers to the ballot in 2021? No first-time players will be inducted, but it will be interesting to see whether any of them get enough support to create momentum for upcoming years.

Any new inductees will join Derek Jeter and Larry Walker at this summer's enshrinement since the 2020 class wasn't inducted this past July due to COVID-19.

