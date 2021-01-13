Right-handed reliever Pedro Baez has agreed to a two-year contract with the Houston Astros, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes an option, sources said, and has a number of escalators and a buyout. It is expected to fall in the $12-14 million guaranteed range.

Baez, 32, finished the 2020 season as the third-longest-tenured member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, behind only Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.

Originally signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2007, Baez has posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 355 career appearances since 2014 while having what felt like a love-hate relationship with Dodgers fans because of some dramatic highs and lows.

Baez missed nearly a month with a groin injury in 2020 but still managed a 3.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 17 regular-season innings.

Baez's two-year agreement with the Astros, which is pending a physical, was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.