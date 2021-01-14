Relief pitcher Archie Bradley has reached a one-year, $6 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Bradley was not re-signed by the Cincinnati Reds after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hander pitched well in his six regular-season appearances with Cincinnati, giving up just one run over 7⅔ innings. He allowed the deciding run in Game 1 of the team's National League wild-card series against the Braves, which Atlanta won 1-0 in 13 innings.

Overall, he was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16 appearances between the two teams. He entered the majors as a starter with the Diamondbacks, starting 26 games in 2016, before moving to the bullpen the following seasons. He has 28 career saves and a 3.91 ERA in 255 appearances since entering the majors in 2015.

The agreement between the Phillies and Bradley was first reported by Sportsnet.