Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $16.1 million contract Friday with the World Series champions to avoid salary arbitration, according to multiple reports.

The Dodgers outfielder and first baseman was the 2019 National League MVP and 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. He hit a career-low .239 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in the shortened season, down from a .305 average with 47 homers and 115 RBIs in 2019, all career bests.

He slumped to a .136 average (3-for-22) with one homer and three RBIs in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers won their first title since 1988.

A two-time-All Star, Bellinger earned $4,259,259 in prorated pay last year from an $11.5 million salary.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

