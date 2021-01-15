Take a look back at some of Aaron Judge's biggest moments as the Yankees' 6-foot-7 slugger cements himself as one of the game's most recognizable players. (1:51)

With unmatched size and power, Aaron Judge is becoming the face of baseball (1:51)

Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided arbitration when they agreed Friday to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000, according to multiple reports.

Judge had his third straight injury-interrupted season since winning the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year award, hitting .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 101 at-bats and 28 games. After homering in his first five games, he strained his right calf and played just once between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 112 games in 2018 by a broken bone in his right wrist when hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis and to 102 games in 2019 by a strained oblique muscle.

He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay last year from an $8.5 million salary. Judge is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.