CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration with two players who will be free agents after 2021 as third baseman Kris Bryant settled with the team for $19.5 million for the upcoming season while shortstop Javy Baez will make $11.65 million.

Both players are coming off subpar 2020 campaigns as Bryant dealt with several nagging injuries, limiting him to just 34 games. He hit .206 with four home runs. Baez hit .203 with eight home runs.

Bryant, 29, will enter his seventh season with the Cubs after the club called him up 10 days into his rookie year in 2015, in order to keep him for an extra season before hitting free agency. Otherwise, he would be a free agent this winter.

Bryant filed a grievance for denying him a full year of service time but lost the case last offseason. He's also been the subject of trade rumors as he's unlikely to sign an extension with the team.

Meanwhile, Baez, 28, is more likely to stick with the Cubs long term before he hits the open market. He was negotiating with the team last March before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those talks have not re-ignited yet but should pick up again in spring training.

The Cubs also settled on 2021 salaries for catcher Willson Contreras for $6.65 million and pitcher Zach Davies for $8.6 million.