Veteran left-hander Martin Perez has agreed to a one-year, $5 million guaranteed contract to return to the Boston Red Sox, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

Perez's agreement, which was first reported by The Athletic, includes a club option for a second year in 2022.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Red Sox, going 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA, which was preceded by a season in which he went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA with the Minnesota Twins. He had spent the previous seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, posting double-digit wins three separate times.